Agri Dept working round the clock to combat FMD, says Zokwana

Several countries have banned red meat exports from South Africa following the outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana they're working around the clock to combat foot and mouth disease so that they can resume exporting red meat to their trading partners.

He says there has been a vaccination programme in the Vhembe district in Limpopo, which has seen a number of affected cattle.

Minister Zokwana says they are working with various experts in the fields to stop the disease.

"Our teams are at work as we speak, they are busy trying to make sure that those animals are vaccinated so as to clean the FMD."

Neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana has suspended meat exports from South Africa. Zokwana says that they're talking to these countries and hope to resume trade soon.

"Any meat we export from areas that are FMD free, we will make sure that other areas are stringent with animal health, not only limited to FMD but with other animal diseases [sic]."

Zokwana has reiterated that the outbreak does not affect humans.