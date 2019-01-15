Agri Dept working round the clock to combat FMD, says Zokwana
Several countries have banned red meat exports from South Africa following the outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana they're working around the clock to combat foot and mouth disease so that they can resume exporting red meat to their trading partners.
He says there has been a vaccination programme in the Vhembe district in Limpopo, which has seen a number of affected cattle.
Several countries have banned red meat exports from South Africa following the outbreak.
Minister Zokwana says they are working with various experts in the fields to stop the disease.
"Our teams are at work as we speak, they are busy trying to make sure that those animals are vaccinated so as to clean the FMD."
Neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana has suspended meat exports from South Africa. Zokwana says that they're talking to these countries and hope to resume trade soon.
"Any meat we export from areas that are FMD free, we will make sure that other areas are stringent with animal health, not only limited to FMD but with other animal diseases [sic]."
Zokwana has reiterated that the outbreak does not affect humans.
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'
-
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his money
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
-
Thunderstorms & hail expected across Gauteng tonight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.