Zokwana 'confident' dept will contain foot and mouth disease outbreak

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zokwana 'confident' dept will contain foot and mouth disease outbreak

Several of South Africa's neighbours have stopped importing meat as a precautionary measure.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Limpopo is being outlined at a meeting of government and agriculture groups on Monday.

Several of South Africa's neighbours have stopped importing meat as a precautionary measure.

Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana says he’s confident his department will be able to contain the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the Vhembe District of Limpopo.

Zokwana says his department is currently assessing the situation along with the red meat industry and working on solutions.

Several neighbouring countries have banned South African meat as a precaution, after the disease was detected earlier this month.

Zokwana says his department has formulated a plan to contain the current outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Limpopo.

The disease has been reported to the World Health Organisation for Animal Health and as a result, the country’s FMD-free status has been suspended.

Zokwana says despite the outbreak humans have nothing to worry about.

The department says it’s rolling out vaccinations in the affected district.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA