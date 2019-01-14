Zokwana 'confident' dept will contain foot and mouth disease outbreak

Several of South Africa's neighbours have stopped importing meat as a precautionary measure.

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Limpopo is being outlined at a meeting of government and agriculture groups on Monday.

Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana says he’s confident his department will be able to contain the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the Vhembe District of Limpopo.

Zokwana says his department is currently assessing the situation along with the red meat industry and working on solutions.

@DAFF_ZA Min, @ZokwanaMin will be briefing the media on the status of the recent Foot-and-mouth Disease #FMD outbreak in the Vhembe District of Limpopo pic.twitter.com/r6d1PAR7vG — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 14, 2019

#FMDOutbreak despite the department confident it has the situation under control, neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana have suspended exports from SA. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 14, 2019

Several neighbouring countries have banned South African meat as a precaution, after the disease was detected earlier this month.

Zokwana says his department has formulated a plan to contain the current outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Limpopo.

The disease has been reported to the World Health Organisation for Animal Health and as a result, the country’s FMD-free status has been suspended.

Zokwana says despite the outbreak humans have nothing to worry about.

The department says it’s rolling out vaccinations in the affected district.

