Zimbabwe trade union calls for stay-away over fuel price hike

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the fuel price hike at a press conference late on Saturday.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main trade union body has called on Zimbabweans to stay home from work today and protest over a rise in the fuel price.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the fuel price hike at a press conference late on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called the fuel price hike insensitive and provocative.

It said it would add misery to suffering Zimbabwean workers and called on people to stay away from work on Monday.

Previous calls for stay-aways have been poorly followed, as most Zimbabweans workers are self-employed, and can’t afford to miss a day of work.

But this call has been backed by the MDC Youth Assembly and by Pastor Evan Mawarire who led the This Flag protest movement in 2016.

Messages circulating on WhatsApp order schools, universities and businesses to remain closed and there have been calls for roads to be blocked into the city centre.