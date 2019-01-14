Zimbabwe trade union calls for stay-away over fuel price hike
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the fuel price hike at a press conference late on Saturday.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main trade union body has called on Zimbabweans to stay home from work today and protest over a rise in the fuel price.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the fuel price hike at a press conference late on Saturday.
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called the fuel price hike insensitive and provocative.
It said it would add misery to suffering Zimbabwean workers and called on people to stay away from work on Monday.
Previous calls for stay-aways have been poorly followed, as most Zimbabweans workers are self-employed, and can’t afford to miss a day of work.
But this call has been backed by the MDC Youth Assembly and by Pastor Evan Mawarire who led the This Flag protest movement in 2016.
Messages circulating on WhatsApp order schools, universities and businesses to remain closed and there have been calls for roads to be blocked into the city centre.
The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe's motorcade passes through a fuel queue along Enterprise Road in Harare, so he is obviously aware of the crisis at hand. pic.twitter.com/BNaUNeqCyS— Setfree N Mafukidze (@cdesetfree) January 10, 2019
Popular in Africa
-
Zim police fire teargas to disperse protesters
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
Anger as Mnangagwa raises fuel prices in Zimbabwe
-
Congo should recount presidential election vote - SADC
-
Soaring sexual violence pushes S.Leone to face 'rape culture'
-
Dirco congratulates Madagascar on successful elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.