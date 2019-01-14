Popular Topics
Zim police fire teargas to disperse protesters

The Zimbabwe Peace Project says that riot police have fired teargas in Harare’s Epworth suburb to disperse demonstrators who are angry over the government’s decision to more than double the price of fuel on Saturday.

FILE: Zimbabwe riot police deploy in Harare. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zimbabwe riot police deploy in Harare. Picture: AFP
38 minutes ago

HARARE - Riot police have fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital Harare.

The main trade union, the ZCTU, has called for a three-day strike against a recent hike in the price of fuel.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project says that riot police have fired teargas in Harare’s Epworth suburb to disperse demonstrators, who responded by throwing stones at police.

Roads leading into the capital from some townships have been blocked by protesters, and commuters are being forced to disembark and go home.

In Bulawayo, rights activists say that some roads from the city’s western suburbs have been blocked with rocks, and pupils sent home from government schools.

The strike, called by the main labour union, has the backing of the opposition MDC.

They’re angry over the government’s decision to more than double the price of fuel on Saturday, a move they say will pile more hardships on citizens.

