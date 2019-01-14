Wife of unpaid federal employee wins $100,000 on lottery

Along with the $100,000, Walls - who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington - also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.

WASHINGTON - Her husband is one of thousands of federal employees who haven't been paid due to the US government shutdown - but a Virginia woman snagged her family some extra income, winning $100,000 and a car in the state lottery.

"I cried. I couldn't believe it," Carrie Walls said, recalling the moment she realized she had won, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.

Along with the $100,000, Walls - who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington - also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.

Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for 24 days as US President Donald Trump and Congress wrangle over funding for a wall on the southern border.

On Friday, Congress voted to guarantee federal employees retroactive pay once the shutdown ends.