Wife of unpaid federal employee wins $100,000 on lottery
Along with the $100,000, Walls - who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington - also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.
WASHINGTON - Her husband is one of thousands of federal employees who haven't been paid due to the US government shutdown - but a Virginia woman snagged her family some extra income, winning $100,000 and a car in the state lottery.
"I cried. I couldn't believe it," Carrie Walls said, recalling the moment she realized she had won, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.
Along with the $100,000, Walls - who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington - also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.
Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for 24 days as US President Donald Trump and Congress wrangle over funding for a wall on the southern border.
On Friday, Congress voted to guarantee federal employees retroactive pay once the shutdown ends.
Popular in World
-
New 'gay purge' underway in Russia's Chechnya - activists
-
Polish mayor dies of stab wounds after attack
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
Spanish police arrest 182 people at illegal cockfight
-
Top Republicans oppose border 'emergency' as shutdown drags on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.