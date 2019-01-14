WC govt drought expenditure nears R78.2m

The average dam level has decreased by more than a percent in the last week and is currently at 51%.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell says the department will have spent R78.2 million by the end of March on drought alleviation projects.

The average dam level has decreased by more than a percent in the last week and is currently at 51%.

At this time last year, the province's average dam level stood at 26.5%.

The MEC’s spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “Some areas are better off than others. The City of Cape Town, for example, sits with an average level of 62.6% in its dams. But in the Karoo, the situation is more severe.”