WC govt drought expenditure nears R78.2m
The average dam level has decreased by more than a percent in the last week and is currently at 51%.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell says the department will have spent R78.2 million by the end of March on drought alleviation projects.
The average dam level has decreased by more than a percent in the last week and is currently at 51%.
At this time last year, the province's average dam level stood at 26.5%.
The MEC’s spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “Some areas are better off than others. The City of Cape Town, for example, sits with an average level of 62.6% in its dams. But in the Karoo, the situation is more severe.”
Popular in Business
-
Amcu to embark on secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum ops
-
Fastjet cancels all remaining Zimbabwe flights for Monday amid unrest
-
Spar issues ultimatum to franchise owner over compliance with HR audit
-
Salga rejects Eskom’s request for another electricity price hike
-
Eskom teetering on brink of debt trap, Hadebe says
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.