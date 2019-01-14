WC fire crews still battling Overstrand blaze

It has destroyed more than 30 houses in the Franskraal area. The fire was fully contained by last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are still battling flare-ups in a blaze that's torn through the Overstrand region.

But as Overstrand fire chief, Lester Smith explains that firefighters are struggling to gain the upper hand.

"There was a flare-up reported 30 minutes ago. Luckily, our fire crews managed to extinguish that flare up but while they were busy another fire started near Masakhane."

Meanwhile, a man accused of sparking the wildfire returns to the dock today. Shelton April was arrested days after the blaze started two weeks ago.

A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation.

