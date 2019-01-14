Popular Topics
WC fire crews still battling Overstrand blaze

It has destroyed more than 30 houses in the Franskraal area. The fire was fully contained by last Friday.

FILE: Working on Fire members battle the Overstrand blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
FILE: Working on Fire members battle the Overstrand blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are still battling flare-ups in a blaze that's torn through the Overstrand region.

It has destroyed more than 30 houses in the Franskraal area. The fire was fully contained by last Friday.

But as Overstrand fire chief, Lester Smith explains that firefighters are struggling to gain the upper hand.

"There was a flare-up reported 30 minutes ago. Luckily, our fire crews managed to extinguish that flare up but while they were busy another fire started near Masakhane."

Meanwhile, a man accused of sparking the wildfire returns to the dock today. Shelton April was arrested days after the blaze started two weeks ago.

A Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation.

GALLERY: Fires ravage WC's Overberg region

Timeline

