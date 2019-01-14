Unisa registration process running smoothly after protests

The process was halted last week when protests broke out across the country.

CAPE TOWN – The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it’s not experienced any disruptions at its campuses where registration has resumed.

Student leaders had made a number of demands, including laptops and meal cards for National Student Financial Aid Scheme funded students, guaranteed admission for prospective students who meet minimum requirements and no fee increases.

While some of these demands have not been finalised, university management and the student representative council reached an agreement on Sunday allowing for campuses to reopen.

Unisa’s Martin Ramotshela said: “I can confirm that the security that we have upgraded during the strike period, for now, it remains as it is. We'll make the call on the second or third day on whether we need to decrease the security.”