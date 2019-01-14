Thunderstorms & hail expected across Gauteng tonight
This follows a devastating storm in Sebokeng last month that flooded over 70 homes and displaced hundreds of people.
JOHANNESBURG- The South African Weather Service says thunderstorms and hail are expected all over Gauteng tonight.
Heavy rains and downpours started on Monday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm is currently moving over Centurion and southern and south-eastern parts of City of Tshwane. Please be safe.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2019
Warning:14/01/2019 17h00 TO:14/01/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with heavy downpours, strong winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning are observed over southeastern parts of the City of Tshwane, moving northwards.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2019
The weather services forecaster Bransby Bulo has warned motorists and residents to take precautions during the heavy rains.
“The storms are forming on the southern parts of Tshwane and it looks like they are also becoming severe [and] moving towards the north."
