CT Station Deck taxi rank to close for upgrades

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

CT Station Deck taxi rank to close for upgrades

Taxis will be operating from the Grand Parade opposite the Cape Town City Hall in Darling Street from Tuesday.

FILE: Taxis queue at Cape Town's Station Deck. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
FILE: Taxis queue at Cape Town's Station Deck. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Station Deck Taxi Rank will be closed for upgrades.

Taxis will be operating from the Grand Parade opposite the Cape Town City Hall in Darling Street from Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town has set aside just R2 million for the project which could take five weeks to complete.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “About 200,000 people, including commuters, pedestrians, traders and minibus taxi operators use the Station Deck facility on a daily basis. We undertook a survey in 2016, to determine what other issues needed to be addressed and that is part of a detailed plan in exercise to be implemented when a budget is available.”

Temporary lanes will be demarcated at the Grand Parade to indicate where commuters must embark and disembark.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA