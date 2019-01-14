CT Station Deck taxi rank to close for upgrades

Taxis will be operating from the Grand Parade opposite the Cape Town City Hall in Darling Street from Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Station Deck Taxi Rank will be closed for upgrades.

The City of Cape Town has set aside just R2 million for the project which could take five weeks to complete.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “About 200,000 people, including commuters, pedestrians, traders and minibus taxi operators use the Station Deck facility on a daily basis. We undertook a survey in 2016, to determine what other issues needed to be addressed and that is part of a detailed plan in exercise to be implemented when a budget is available.”

Temporary lanes will be demarcated at the Grand Parade to indicate where commuters must embark and disembark.

