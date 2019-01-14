Popular Topics
At least 30 arrested in Westbury since start of 2019

Specialised units were deployed to tackle drug-related problems in the area after community members took to the streets last year, calling on police to clamp down on gangsterism and drug abuse in the community.

FILE: The Westbury community mobilised against gang and drug-related crime, shutting down the area and marching to drug dealers' homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Westbury say more than 30 suspects have been arrested this year alone.

Specialised units were deployed to tackle drug-related problems in the area after community members took to the streets last year, calling on police to clamp down on gangsterism and drug abuse in the community.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “We believe that the community is becoming confident in the presence of police in the area, that is why there are complaints and we attend to these complaints.”

Of the 34 suspects handcuffed since the beginning of the year, seven have already appeared in the Sophiatown Magistrates Court.

Westbury community leader Shahiem Ismail says while this is promising, this is only a start: “The violence in these communities have been going on for many years. There is a lot that needs to be done to put these structures into place.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

