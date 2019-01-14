Spanish police arrest 182 people at illegal cockfight
Officers seized around $344,000 during Saturday's raid in the southern town of Sangonera La Verde, police said in a statement.
MADRID - Spanish police said Monday they had arrested 182 people who took part in a "national" cockfighting competition, an ancient sport that continues in some regions despite being banned.
Officers seized around $344,000 during Saturday's raid in the southern town of Sangonera La Verde, police said in a statement.
In 2011, police arrested around 100 people at a cockfight held in the same spot.
Cockfighting sets two roosters -- trained to be aggressive and often pumped with steroids -- against each other in a ring, often fighting to the death.
Sharp knives are often added to the birds' natural spurs while spectators gamble on the outcome.
Police seized 97 live roosters and six dead ones as well as 87 marijuana plants. The 182 people who were detained were charged with animal abuse.
Under Spanish law, a person found guilty of animal abuse can face up to a year in jail and up to a year and a half if the animal is killed.
Cockfighting, which dates to before the Roman era, was popular throughout the Middle Ages, but a distaste for the sport developed in the 19th century and animal rights activists began protesting against the practice.
It was outlawed in Britain around 150 years ago.
Popular in World
-
New 'gay purge' underway in Russia's Chechnya - activists
-
Polish mayor dies of stab wounds after attack
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
Wife of unpaid federal employee wins $100,000 on lottery
-
Top Republicans oppose border 'emergency' as shutdown drags on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.