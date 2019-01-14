Some of Ramaphosa's comments were populist, say analysts

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters dressed in green and yellow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Political analysts have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the African National Congress (ANC)'s manifesto launch, saying some of his comments were populist.

Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters dressed in green and yellow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.

He touched on topics, including land expropriation without compensation, education, health care and gender based violence.

Political analyst Sipho Seepe says the comments are simply to garner votes.

“What would the ANC do now that you’ve young people going into universities and the notion of free higher education, whether the ANC is going to succumb to those pressures from students, and I do think it will be because of this being an election year. All the ANC is trying to do now is to get many votes.”

Political analyst Somadada Fikeni says: "All the economic goals, the social goals depend on how education, right from the basic level, is handled. We’re going past the issue of access now. The biggest challenge is the quality of education."

