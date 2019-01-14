Some of Ramaphosa's comments were populist, say analysts
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters dressed in green and yellow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – Political analysts have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the African National Congress (ANC)'s manifesto launch, saying some of his comments were populist.
Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters dressed in green and yellow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.
He touched on topics, including land expropriation without compensation, education, health care and gender based violence.
Political analyst Sipho Seepe says the comments are simply to garner votes.
“What would the ANC do now that you’ve young people going into universities and the notion of free higher education, whether the ANC is going to succumb to those pressures from students, and I do think it will be because of this being an election year. All the ANC is trying to do now is to get many votes.”
Political analyst Somadada Fikeni says: "All the economic goals, the social goals depend on how education, right from the basic level, is handled. We’re going past the issue of access now. The biggest challenge is the quality of education."
GALLERY: Song, dance and jubilation at ANC election manifesto launch
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments
-
[MUST READ] ANC president launches 2019 elections manifesto
-
Political analyst hails ANC for impressive display of unity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.