Former Safa CEO accuses Jordaan, Guptas of foul play

CAPE TOWN - Former Safa CEO Leslie Sedibe claims the football association was granted millions of rand illegally by the National Lotteries Commission.

He says the funding, needed to help Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, came through after 2010 bid boss and current Safa President Danny Jordaan setup a meeting with Ajay Gupta and former President Jacob Zuma.

Sedibe also laid charges last month requesting authorities to investigate Jordaan for his role in facilitating a $10m payment to the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf).

Sedibe accused the likes of Jordaan, former Fifa executive Jerome Valcke and Fifa themselves of corruption.

Jordaan is alleged to have played a key role in facilitating a $10m payment, essentially a bribe to disgraced Fifa executive Jack Warner to secure the World Cup.

Sedibe also claims the Jordaan set up a meeting with Ajay Gupta at Saxonworld in attempt to get funds for Bafana’s World Cup preparation in 2010 – where Zuma was also in attendance.

Thereafter, the National Lotteries Commission made funds available which Sedibe suspects were foul play.

Sedibe’s representative David Swartz of SWVG Attorneys explained the charges which implicate Jordaan as a key player.

“It has to do with corruption and the lie regarding a $10m in respect to the World Cup. Essentially Mr Jordaan was a part of the facilitation of these activities.”

Sedibe has been at loggerheads with Safa since he was banned for five years for match-fixing by Fifa in 2016. He feels Safa left him out to dry regarding Fifa.

“He feels that he was scapegoated for things that went wrong that wasn't his fault, and when you make someone a scapegoat you obviously isolate them. So, he has been isolated and we looking forward to getting to court.”

“It's caused him a great deal of agony in his personal life in terms of finding new positions new jobs, etc.”

Sedibe has filed a defamation suit after against Safa to clear his name, Swarts again explained why the case to be heard in February is important.

“The defamation (case) is predicated on the statements made by members of Safa to Fifa the rest going to have to be analysed and scrutinized at court.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)