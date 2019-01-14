Search continues for missing CT girl Linathi Tishala

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

CAPE TOWN - It's been nearly a month, and the search for a nine-year-old Delft girl continues.

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

She was last seen leaving her grandmother's home in Corktree Street and never made it to her mother's home which is only doors away.

The Delft community policing forum's Susan Jantjies says this is the longest they've ever searched for a missing child.

“It will be a month that Linathi is gone. Until now, there are no answers yet.”

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)