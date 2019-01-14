#SchweizerReneke: Dept to announce fate of teacher soon
Officials have visited Laerskool Schweizer Reneke after a picture of a grade R class went viral sparking widespread outrage.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department says a decision on the future of a teacher at the centre of racism allegations at a primary school will be announced soon.
Officials have visited Laerskool Schweizer Reneke after a picture of a grade R class went viral sparking widespread outrage.
It’s now emerged that the teacher who took the photograph was suspended and not the teacher in charge of the class.
Classes at the school resumed on Monday morning with heightening security amid protests outside the premises.
The Education Department's Freddy Sepeng said: “We are still investigating and I think by the end of today we will be able to say whether we will be taking action or what.”
Last week, the South African Human Rights Commission stepped in to investigate allegations of racism at the school, saying there will be serious repercussions if children have been discriminated against.
Commissioner Andre Hurtley Gaum shared concerns.
“That we still have so many cases of unfair discrimination that’s taking place, which is of great concern.”
The SAHRC says it’s deeply concerned that instances of discrimination and intolerance continue to take place in the country’s classrooms.
The SAHRC has visited the school following widespread outrage over allegations of racial segregation.
LISTEN: Why are all the white kids sitting together?
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka & Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Eskom teetering on brink of debt trap, Hadebe says
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
[LISTEN] How land expropriation policy will affect urban housing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.