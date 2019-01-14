SchweizerReneke: Dept to announce fate of teacher soon

Officials have visited Laerskool Schweizer Reneke after a picture of a grade R class went viral sparking widespread outrage.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department says a decision on the future of a teacher at the centre of racism allegations at a primary school will be announced soon.

Officials have visited Laerskool Schweizer Reneke after a picture of a grade R class went viral sparking widespread outrage.

It’s now emerged that the teacher who took the photograph was suspended and not the teacher in charge of the class.

Classes at the school resumed on Monday morning with heightening security amid protests outside the premises.

The Education Department's Freddy Sepeng said: “We are still investigating and I think by the end of today we will be able to say whether we will be taking action or what.”

Last week, the South African Human Rights Commission stepped in to investigate allegations of racism at the school, saying there will be serious repercussions if children have been discriminated against.

Commissioner Andre Hurtley Gaum shared concerns.

“That we still have so many cases of unfair discrimination that’s taking place, which is of great concern.”

The SAHRC says it’s deeply concerned that instances of discrimination and intolerance continue to take place in the country’s classrooms.

The SAHRC has visited the school following widespread outrage over allegations of racial segregation.

LISTEN: Why are all the white kids sitting together?

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka & Gia Nicolaides.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)