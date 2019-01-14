Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
It has now emerged that only the teacher who took the photo, Elana Barkhuizen, was suspended but trade union Solidarity is challenging her suspension, saying that its wrong.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a teacher who's class was photographed showing black and white pupils seated separately in class is still at school.
Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke made headlines when a picture of the grade R class went viral.
It has now emerged that only the teacher who took the photo, Elana Barkhuizen, was suspended but trade union Solidarity is challenging her suspension, saying that its wrong.
The provincial education department's Freddy Sepen says that they are interviewing the teacher who was in charge of the classroom.
"We have people who are trying to be dodgy and protect each another but right now as a department we are trying to come up with a solution and to do whatever is needed to solve that problem."
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission will be going back to the school.
The commission and the Department of Education in the province visited the school on Thursday and the alleged teacher involved was put on suspension.
Solidarity has come out to say it will be backing the suspended teacher in challenging the suspension.
The commission says it could not complete its work due to protests that erupted on that day.
The commission's Andre Gaum: "We will be visiting the school again as part of our continued investigation, together with the Department of Education of the North West. We want the learners back at the school as soon as possible, so we'll also be looking at that aspect."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
-
Some of Ramaphosa's comments were populist, say analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.