Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school

It has now emerged that only the teacher who took the photo, Elana Barkhuizen, was suspended but trade union Solidarity is challenging her suspension, saying that its wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a teacher who's class was photographed showing black and white pupils seated separately in class is still at school.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke made headlines when a picture of the grade R class went viral.

It has now emerged that only the teacher who took the photo, Elana Barkhuizen, was suspended but trade union Solidarity is challenging her suspension, saying that its wrong.

The provincial education department's Freddy Sepen says that they are interviewing the teacher who was in charge of the classroom.

"We have people who are trying to be dodgy and protect each another but right now as a department we are trying to come up with a solution and to do whatever is needed to solve that problem."

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission will be going back to the school.

The commission and the Department of Education in the province visited the school on Thursday and the alleged teacher involved was put on suspension.

Solidarity has come out to say it will be backing the suspended teacher in challenging the suspension.

The commission says it could not complete its work due to protests that erupted on that day.

The commission's Andre Gaum: "We will be visiting the school again as part of our continued investigation, together with the Department of Education of the North West. We want the learners back at the school as soon as possible, so we'll also be looking at that aspect."