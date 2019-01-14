SA voted 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the world
Each country is ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - If you're going to 'do it for the 'Gram,' then South Africa is definitely one of the top places to snap a photo.
South Africa has been ranked the fifth most Instagrammable country, according to international travel site Big 7 Travel.
The top countries are:
- Australia
- Hong Kong
- Canada
- Indonesia
- South Africa
- Maldives
- India
- United States of America
- UAE
- Singapore
Each country is ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media using a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results of Big 7’s 1.5 million audience, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts.
"While printed guidebooks still have their uses, more and more tourists are using only Instagram for travel recommendations - 33% of people surveyed say they research their upcoming holiday destination via their Instagram feed," Big 7 Travel says.
"With 77% of people surveyed taking 2-5 holidays a year (including weekend breaks), the most popular travel content on social media is Bucket List experiences and luxury hotels."
