SA voted 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the world

Each country is ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - If you're going to 'do it for the 'Gram,' then South Africa is definitely one of the top places to snap a photo.

South Africa has been ranked the fifth most Instagrammable country, according to international travel site Big 7 Travel.

The top countries are:

Australia

Hong Kong

Canada

Indonesia

South Africa

Maldives

India

United States of America

UAE

Singapore



Each country is ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media using a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results of Big 7’s 1.5 million audience, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts.

"While printed guidebooks still have their uses, more and more tourists are using only Instagram for travel recommendations - 33% of people surveyed say they research their upcoming holiday destination via their Instagram feed," Big 7 Travel says.

"With 77% of people surveyed taking 2-5 holidays a year (including weekend breaks), the most popular travel content on social media is Bucket List experiences and luxury hotels."