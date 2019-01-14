SA Express hopes to put financial woes behind it soon

Airline spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha says a key focus now is to steer the business towards financial stability.

CAPE TOWN - SA Express says it expects to put its financial woes behind it within the next two months.

The airline has been steadily reintroducing flights since its operations were grounded in May last year.

Saturday saw the airline again fly the route between Cape Town and Walvis Bay and on Sunday it reopened its Cape Town to Bloemfontein route.

SA Express has reduced its fleet to 17 aircraft, ten of which have been cleared for take-off.

Ten routes have so far been reopened since the airline was given the green light last August to fly again.

These include flights between Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Mthatha and Hoedspruit.

"We’re well on course in terms of stabilising the business and making sure that we’re steering our business towards making sure that there is sustainability in terms of finances and we’re hoping that by the end of the financial year, we should be able to break even."

Mabotha says company management is aiming to keep expenses to a minimum.

"We’ve decided that we are not going to try and be everything to everybody, we want to run a lean and mean business and that doesn’t mean that you have to have a huge fleet of aircraft or you have to have a million routes to fly to."

SA Express received a R1.2 billion bailout from state coffers in October while government mulls merging it with the national carrier.