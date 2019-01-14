[IN PHOTOS] SA celebs take on the #2008vs2018 challenge
The hashtag calls for users to post a photo from the year 2008 and one from 2018 and let others judge how you've aged.
JOHANNESBURG - How have you aged in the last decade? South Africans on Twitter, including celebrities, have taken on the #2008vs2018 to show us kind (or unkind) time has been to them.
The hashtag calls for users to post a photo from the year 2008 and one from 2018 and let others judge how you've aged. A few of the country's celebs have taken it up with funny, amazing or and/interesting results.
2008 vs 2018 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xr0gbDFDRa— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 14, 2019
#2008vs2018 - challenge accepted. One thing that hasn’t changed is my love for Black clothing 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Xz1Rm54BlD— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) January 14, 2019
In 2008 my family moved to Tanzania, which is why in 2018 I was able to release a song in Kiswahili #2008vs2018 💖 pic.twitter.com/79DV0SX214— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) January 14, 2019
Even me... #HowHardDidAgeHitYou Dec 2008- Dec 2018 pic.twitter.com/ypzGrBznQI— Renate Stuurman (@RenateStuurman) January 13, 2019
Throwing mine in too. 2009 vs 2019 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou pic.twitter.com/7fMWGOw9zX— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 13, 2019
#2008vs2018 Who would have thunk!!! pic.twitter.com/tABz9Yiwus— #DivaNexus (@NAMBITHA) January 13, 2019
#2008vs2018 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) January 13, 2019
🤣😂🤣😂🤣Yhu haaaayi pic.twitter.com/iQWXNDFYio
2008 vs 2018 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou pic.twitter.com/DsBWQDEe3A— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) January 13, 2019
#2008v2018 pic.twitter.com/uoxIyacAF1— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 14, 2019
#2008vs2018 😏 pic.twitter.com/1TxsrHtxbx— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) January 13, 2019
#HowHardDidAgeHitYou 2008 vs 2018. Baby-making days over, cameras got better, invested in Ruby Woo lipstick. 🙅🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/UlYRazWQaq— Witch (@Sisonkemsimang) January 14, 2019
Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different.. #2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/9YItLc1uoh— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) January 13, 2019
#2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/1zp2ERfZ87— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) January 13, 2019
