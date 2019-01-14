[IN PHOTOS] SA celebs take on the #2008vs2018 challenge

JOHANNESBURG - How have you aged in the last decade? South Africans on Twitter, including celebrities, have taken on the #2008vs2018 to show us kind (or unkind) time has been to them.

The hashtag calls for users to post a photo from the year 2008 and one from 2018 and let others judge how you've aged. A few of the country's celebs have taken it up with funny, amazing or and/interesting results.

#2008vs2018 - challenge accepted. One thing that hasn’t changed is my love for Black clothing 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Xz1Rm54BlD — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) January 14, 2019

In 2008 my family moved to Tanzania, which is why in 2018 I was able to release a song in Kiswahili #2008vs2018 💖 pic.twitter.com/79DV0SX214 — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) January 14, 2019

Throwing mine in too. 2009 vs 2019 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou pic.twitter.com/7fMWGOw9zX — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 13, 2019

#HowHardDidAgeHitYou 2008 vs 2018. Baby-making days over, cameras got better, invested in Ruby Woo lipstick. 🙅🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UlYRazWQaq — Witch (@Sisonkemsimang) January 14, 2019