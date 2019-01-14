RTMC backs Nomuzi Mabena's campaign after initially distancing itself
Mabena has received backlash after she staged a car crash and posted it on social media.
JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it now supports a campaign by celebrity Nomuzi Mabena, Volkswagen South Africa and Drive Dry after the organisers gave clarity on the project.
Mabena has received backlash after she staged a car crash and posted it on social media.
Organisers were accused of being inconsiderate of the triggering effects of the video.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane says it had initially distanced itself from the video because of the delay in disclosure.
“It took too long to come out but, nevertheless, they did come out eventually. So, it’s fine. Let us move on. They’ve come out, they’ve owned up, it’s time to move on now. We all understand.”
My problem begins here. In the car. Where the road isn’t #Nomuzi’s sole focus. She barely looks at the road while being live & honestly, she had some amazing news to share! Congrats to #Nomuzi pic.twitter.com/qln9twIp3C— Khanyisile Nkosi (@krushtheunicorn) January 10, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.