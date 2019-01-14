RTMC backs Nomuzi Mabena's campaign after initially distancing itself

Mabena has received backlash after she staged a car crash and posted it on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it now supports a campaign by celebrity Nomuzi Mabena, Volkswagen South Africa and Drive Dry after the organisers gave clarity on the project.

Organisers were accused of being inconsiderate of the triggering effects of the video.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says it had initially distanced itself from the video because of the delay in disclosure.

“It took too long to come out but, nevertheless, they did come out eventually. So, it’s fine. Let us move on. They’ve come out, they’ve owned up, it’s time to move on now. We all understand.”