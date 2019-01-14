Popular Topics
RTMC backs Nomuzi Mabena's campaign after initially distancing itself

Mabena has received backlash after she staged a car crash and posted it on social media.

Nomuzi Mabena at the SA Style Awards 2018 in Sandton City. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Nomuzi Mabena at the SA Style Awards 2018 in Sandton City. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it now supports a campaign by celebrity Nomuzi Mabena, Volkswagen South Africa and Drive Dry after the organisers gave clarity on the project.

Mabena has received backlash after she staged a car crash and posted it on social media.

Organisers were accused of being inconsiderate of the triggering effects of the video.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says it had initially distanced itself from the video because of the delay in disclosure.

“It took too long to come out but, nevertheless, they did come out eventually. So, it’s fine. Let us move on. They’ve come out, they’ve owned up, it’s time to move on now. We all understand.”

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA