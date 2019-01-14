Ramaphosa on working visit to Mozambique
There are concerns about relations between the two countries following the arrest of Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang at OR Tambo International last month.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to Mozambique on Monday where he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Filipe Nyusi.
The Presidency says that South Africa and Mozambique enjoy good economic, political and cultural relations dating back to apartheid years.
Ministers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Bheki Cele and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba are travelling with the president.
Chang will be back in a Johannesburg court on Friday for his bail application.
The Presidency said in a statement: “Mozambique was among the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries that President Ramaphosa visited soon after he assumed Presidency in 2018, therefore this is a continuation of cordial high-level talks.”
