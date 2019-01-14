Popular Topics
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government

Ramaphosa unveiled the ruling party’s elections manifesto to over 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida stadium this past weekend.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the party's 2019 elections manifesto in Durban on 12 January 2019. Picture: Supplied
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the party's 2019 elections manifesto in Durban on 12 January 2019. Picture: Supplied
26 minutes ago

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to once again put their trust in the African National Congress (ANC) as it continues on its path of renewal, unity and a return to its core values.

Ramaphosa unveiled the ruling party’s elections manifesto to over 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this past weekend.

Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Moses Mabhida Stadium to listen to what the governing party promises to deliver after the elections.

President Ramaphosa’s speech was just over an hour long, where he touched on issues such as the township economy, an industrialisation programme and education.

“The ANC will ensure our education curriculum at all levels prepares young learners for rapid technological advances and the changing of the nature of work.”

GALLERY: Song, dance and jubilation at ANC election manifesto launch

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila says that as an alliance partner they have noted new ideas that were cited by the president.

“We’ve seen new areas and elaborate industrial strategy on rebuilding manufacturing capacity of our country. And elaborate in the state-led or public-led intervention or infrastructure development in the country has been there.”

Despite concerns about the possible booing of Ramaphosa during Saturday’s event, the president was widely welcomed by supporters at the event.

WATCH: #ANC107: ANC launches its election manifesto

