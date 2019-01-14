Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
Ramaphosa unveiled the ruling party’s elections manifesto to over 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida stadium this past weekend.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to once again put their trust in the African National Congress (ANC) as it continues on its path of renewal, unity and a return to its core values.
Ramaphosa unveiled the ruling party’s elections manifesto to over 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this past weekend.
Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Moses Mabhida Stadium to listen to what the governing party promises to deliver after the elections.
President Ramaphosa’s speech was just over an hour long, where he touched on issues such as the township economy, an industrialisation programme and education.
“The ANC will ensure our education curriculum at all levels prepares young learners for rapid technological advances and the changing of the nature of work.”
GALLERY: Song, dance and jubilation at ANC election manifesto launch
The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila says that as an alliance partner they have noted new ideas that were cited by the president.
“We’ve seen new areas and elaborate industrial strategy on rebuilding manufacturing capacity of our country. And elaborate in the state-led or public-led intervention or infrastructure development in the country has been there.”
Despite concerns about the possible booing of Ramaphosa during Saturday’s event, the president was widely welcomed by supporters at the event.
WATCH: #ANC107: ANC launches its election manifesto
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Political analyst hails ANC for impressive display of unity
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost him
-
[MUST READ] ANC president launches 2019 elections manifesto
-
Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.