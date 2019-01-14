Proteas crush Pakistan to claim series, second spot on Test rankings

The Proteas claimed a 107-run victory on the fourth morning of the third and final Test match against Pakistan to record a 3-0 series whitewash and moved to number two on the ICC Test rankings.

Resuming the fourth morning requiring seven wickets for victory, the Proteas seamers made early inroads into the Pakistani batting line up, breaking the dangerous partnership between Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam, the latter edging a ripper of a ball from Duanne Olivier for 21. Sarfraz Ahmed went first ball to hand Olivier his 24th wicket of the series.

Shafiq edged Vernon Philander behind for 65 and with him went Pakistan’s hopes of winning the Test match.

Shadab Khan provided some late resistance with a gutsy 47 but it was all in vain as the Proteas wrapped up the win and moved to second place on the ICC Test rankings ahead of England.