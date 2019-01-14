Proteas crush Pakistan to claim series, second spot on Test rankings
The Proteas claimed a 107-run victory on the fourth morning of the third and final Test match against Pakistan to record a 3-0 series whitewash and moved to number two on the ICC Test rankings.
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas claimed a 107-run victory on the fourth morning of the third and final Test match against Pakistan to record a 3-0 series whitewash and moved to number two on the ICC Test rankings.
Resuming the fourth morning requiring seven wickets for victory, the Proteas seamers made early inroads into the Pakistani batting line up, breaking the dangerous partnership between Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam, the latter edging a ripper of a ball from Duanne Olivier for 21. Sarfraz Ahmed went first ball to hand Olivier his 24th wicket of the series.
Shafiq edged Vernon Philander behind for 65 and with him went Pakistan’s hopes of winning the Test match.
Shadab Khan provided some late resistance with a gutsy 47 but it was all in vain as the Proteas wrapped up the win and moved to second place on the ICC Test rankings ahead of England.
Popular in Sport
-
SA Women's Hockey make history with series win against top 10 nation
-
14 all out: China cricket hopes stumped by record T20 loss
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
[LISTEN] Legend to legend: Jomo Sono pays tribute to Phil Masinga
-
[WATCH] Remembering soccer legend Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.