Probe underway after NC pupil (13) assaulted at school orientation camp

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Education Department says it is looking into allegations of bullying at an orientation camp at Barkly West a week ago.

It's alleged two matric pupils from Kimberley Boys’ High School assaulted a grade 8 learner.

Education spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane says the department is still waiting for a full report from affected parties.

“We are aware of the situation. However, we are awaiting an incident report, which is a report that we get from every school wherever there’s an incident that has been reported."

Police are investigating the incident. A case of assault has been opened.

The police's Mashay Gamieldien says: “Police are investigating a case of common assault, following the assault of a 13-year-old boy from a local high school in Kimberley who was on a school trip to a resort in Barkly [West].”