Probe underway after NC pupil (13) assaulted at school orientation camp
It's alleged two matric pupils from Kimberley Boys’ High School assaulted a grade 8 learner.
CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Education Department says it is looking into allegations of bullying at an orientation camp at Barkly West a week ago.
It's alleged two matric pupils from Kimberley Boys’ High School assaulted a grade 8 learner.
Education spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane says the department is still waiting for a full report from affected parties.
“We are aware of the situation. However, we are awaiting an incident report, which is a report that we get from every school wherever there’s an incident that has been reported."
Police are investigating the incident. A case of assault has been opened.
The police's Mashay Gamieldien says: “Police are investigating a case of common assault, following the assault of a 13-year-old boy from a local high school in Kimberley who was on a school trip to a resort in Barkly [West].”
Popular in Local
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Murder accused mom applies for psychiatric evaluation
-
Amcu to embark on secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum ops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.