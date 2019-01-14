Overstrand residents look to rebuild homes, lives after fire

More than 30 houses were destroyed and 28 damaged in Overstrand wildfires.

CAPE TOWN - Overstrand residents will start rebuilding their homes after fires ripped through the area over the weekend.

The blaze was fully contained by Friday but flared up again over the weekend spreading to Franskraal.

The sound of sirens and helicopters, the sight of flames and the smell of smoke were just some of the scenes Overstrand residents had to endure over the weekend.

Wearing the last set of clothes before the fire hit her home at the caravan park in Franskraal Annette Stark-Steenkamp says she’s made peace with her loss.

"Everything that I had, that's destroyed. I had a lovely blackwood chest-of-drawers belonging to my mother and that's gone."

Sifting through the rubble of his family home in Betty’s Bay, George Petousis says he lost everything in the fire.

"I feel very sad. There's nothing. I have a little shoebox of a few things that are completely burned."

Authorities in Overstrand continue to monitor the situation in the areas.

