Off-duty cop shot, killed in CT
Two suspects have been arrested following the incident on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Cape Town.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday. Two suspects have been arrested.
The police's Andre Traut says: “At around 9pm a constable was shot and killed in Bishop Lavis during an apparent robbery at a spaza shop in the Barcelona informal settlement.”
Last week two constables were shot and wounded while responding to a tip-off about an illegal firearm in Philippi East.
Police Minister Bheki Cele recently condemned attacks on police officers.
Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said: “Attacking a member of the South African Police Service is an attack on the State. Safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS and is at the heart of the SAPS strategic imperatives to ensure the safety of our members. Police members are a national asset and they need to be protected by all of us including members of the community.”
Additional reporting by Lizell Persen.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
