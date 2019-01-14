Nzimande slams striking truck drivers for blocking N3
It’s understood the drivers used their trucks to block the highway in both directions from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the decision by striking truck drivers who used their vehicles to barricade the busy N3 Highway between the Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza.
It’s understood the drivers used their trucks to block the highway in both directions from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday.
The minister held a meeting with the leadership of the National Truckers Association on Friday, to listen to their grievances around wage gaps and the hiring of foreign nationals.
Nzimande says the drivers' actions show they're negotiating in bad faith.
The department’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “The minister commended the law enforcement agencies for their swift response in arresting those responsible for this malicious act who seeks to undermine efforts by government, and truck drivers' associations who are committed to resolving this matter within the ambit of the law.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Murder accused mom applies for psychiatric evaluation
-
BLF 'invited' to give evidence at Zondo Commission on alleged Treasury looting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.