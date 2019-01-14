Nzimande slams striking truck drivers for blocking N3

It’s understood the drivers used their trucks to block the highway in both directions from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the decision by striking truck drivers who used their vehicles to barricade the busy N3 Highway between the Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza.

It’s understood the drivers used their trucks to block the highway in both directions from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday.

The minister held a meeting with the leadership of the National Truckers Association on Friday, to listen to their grievances around wage gaps and the hiring of foreign nationals.

Nzimande says the drivers' actions show they're negotiating in bad faith.

The department’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “The minister commended the law enforcement agencies for their swift response in arresting those responsible for this malicious act who seeks to undermine efforts by government, and truck drivers' associations who are committed to resolving this matter within the ambit of the law.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)