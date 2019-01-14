New teachers must produce police clearance certificate - SACE
This comes after the council says it received over 70 complaints of sexual misconduct last year alone.
JOHANNESBURG - After a recent increase in cases of abuse in the country's schools, the South African Council of Educators (SACE) has introduced new requirements for anyone entering the teaching profession.
New teachers are now required to produce a police clearance certificate when registering with the SACE.
The council says it received over 70 complaints of sexual misconduct last year alone.
Spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu says the new requirement kicked in earlier this month.
“All new entrants to the profession, as part of the registration requirement, are expected to provide a valid police clearance certificate which is not older than six months.”
(Edited by MIhlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Former Safa CEO accuses Jordaan, Guptas of foul play
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.