New teachers must produce police clearance certificate - SACE

JOHANNESBURG - After a recent increase in cases of abuse in the country's schools, the South African Council of Educators (SACE) has introduced new requirements for anyone entering the teaching profession.

New teachers are now required to produce a police clearance certificate when registering with the SACE.

The council says it received over 70 complaints of sexual misconduct last year alone.

Spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu says the new requirement kicked in earlier this month.

“All new entrants to the profession, as part of the registration requirement, are expected to provide a valid police clearance certificate which is not older than six months.”

