New 'gay purge' underway in Russia's Chechnya - activists

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

New 'gay purge' underway in Russia's Chechnya - activists

Chechen authorities immediately denied the claims which come two years after an international outcry when gay men said they had been tortured by law-enforcement agencies in the majority-Muslim Russian republic.

A small rainbow flag, representing equality for members of the LGBTI community. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
A small rainbow flag, representing equality for members of the LGBTI community. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
19 minutes ago

MOSCOW - A Russian LGBT rights group on Monday reported a new wave of persecution against gay people in Chechnya, in which it says around 40 people have been arrested and two killed.

Chechen authorities immediately denied the claims which come two years after an international outcry when gay men said they had been tortured by law-enforcement agencies in the majority-Muslim Russian republic.

"Since the end of December 2018, there has been a new wave of detentions of men and women in Chechnya, related to their presumed or real sexual orientation," the Russian LGBT Network said in a statement.

"According to the network's information, about 40 people have been detained... and at least two people have been killed," it said.

Igor Kochetkov of the LGBT Network said police were confiscating documents to ensure those arrested in the crackdown could not flee the republic, as others have done previously.

Those arrested "are threatened with fabricated criminal cases against them or their relatives, they are forced to sign blank forms," he said.

A spokesman for Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled the republic with Kremlin-backing and an iron fist for more than a decade, rejected the report.

"This is a complete lie... there were no detentions on the grounds of sexual orientation in the Chechen Republic over the period mentioned," Alvi Karimov told the Interfax news agency.

Russian authorities opened an inquiry after the reports of the persecution of gay men in Chechnya in 2017.

But the LGBT Network said no meaningful investigation had been carried out.

Homosexuality is legal in Russia but discrimination is rife.

A controversial "gay propaganda" law brought in by Russia in 2013 officially forbids the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relationships" to minors but effectively bans gay rights activism.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA