Murder accused mom ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The 24-year-old Zinhle Maditla abandoned her bid for bail in the local regional court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga mother accused of murdering her four children in Emalahleni has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

She handed herself over to the police last month after the murder of her children, aged between 11 months and eight.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Monica Nyuswa says Maditla is expected back in court next month.

“The court made a decision for the accused to be taken for psychiatric evaluation, and the matter was postponed to 14 February.”