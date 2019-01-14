Murder accused mom applies for psychiatric evaluation
The 24-year-old woman accused of murdering her four children in Emalahleni has abandoned her bid for bail in the local regional court.
Zinhle Maditla handed herself over to the police last month after she allegedly poisoned her children aged between 11 months and eight.
She appeared in court on Monday for what was supposed to be a bail hearing, however, she's now applied for psychiatric evaluation.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Monica Nyuswa says the court has already heard part of her application.
More details to follow.
