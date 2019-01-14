Mop-up operations underway following Overstrand blaze

Overstrand Fire and Disaster's Marlu Rust says no properties are in danger.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overstrand are mostly busy with mop-up operations today.

They have managed to contain a blaze in Hermanus. Crews in Franskraal are battling one active fireline.

Overstrand fire and disaster's Marlu Rust says no properties are in danger. “The Richard’s Bay fire is contained at this stage. We still have firefighting teams on the mountain and between the houses to monitor the situation and continue with mopping up the operations.”

It's being speculated the fire was sparked in Betty's Bay by a flare fired on New Year’s.

The alleged firestarter, Shelton April, made his second appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court earlier on Monday and the matter was postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.

