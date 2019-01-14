Moody's predicts 'slow recovery' for SA & Nigeria

The ratings agency says exposures to tightening global financing conditions vary across the sub-Saharan region.

JOHANNESBURG – Moody's predicts South Africa and Nigeria will recover slowly, however, its warning growth will remain below levels seen in the first half of the decade.

Moody's says political risk remains a key credit constraint for sovereign nations in the region.