Mitchells Plain police nab two for possession of drugs, firearm
Police were kept busy throughout the metro this weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Police were kept busy throughout the metro this weekend.
In Athlone, a 34-year-old male was killed in a shooting and three others, aged 6, 25 and 27 were wounded.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
In Mitchells Plain, a 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The police's Andre Traut says there was one more arrest in the area.
"The Mitchells Plain crime prevention unit arrested a 44-year-old woman for being in possession of 51 packets of tik. Both suspects are expected to make an appearance in Mitchells Plain."
In Elsies River, the Tactical Response Team responded to a shooting incident but no arrests were made. A number of firearms and ammunition were seized.
Popular in Local
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.