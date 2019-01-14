Mitchells Plain police nab two for possession of drugs, firearm

CAPE TOWN - Police were kept busy throughout the metro this weekend.

In Athlone, a 34-year-old male was killed in a shooting and three others, aged 6, 25 and 27 were wounded.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

In Mitchells Plain, a 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The police's Andre Traut says there was one more arrest in the area.

"The Mitchells Plain crime prevention unit arrested a 44-year-old woman for being in possession of 51 packets of tik. Both suspects are expected to make an appearance in Mitchells Plain."

In Elsies River, the Tactical Response Team responded to a shooting incident but no arrests were made. A number of firearms and ammunition were seized.