Metrorail expected to shed more light on deadly Pretoria train crash
Two trains collided at the Wolmerton train station in Mountainview last week, resulting in the death of three passengers.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is on Monday expected to shed more light on a crash that claimed three lives in Pretoria.
Two trains collided at the Wolmerton train station in Mountainview last week, resulting in the death of three passengers.
The Railway Safety Regulator found that a communication breakdown between the train control officer and the driver resulted in the crash.
Metrorail's Goodman Matampi said: "We will only be able to give the details of [the speed issue]. But we remain by what we said, that it was a human error."
WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Some of Ramaphosa's comments were populist, say analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.