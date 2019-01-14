Metrorail expected to shed more light on deadly Pretoria train crash

Two trains collided at the Wolmerton train station in Mountainview last week, resulting in the death of three passengers.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is on Monday expected to shed more light on a crash that claimed three lives in Pretoria.

The Railway Safety Regulator found that a communication breakdown between the train control officer and the driver resulted in the crash.

Metrorail's Goodman Matampi said: "We will only be able to give the details of [the speed issue]. But we remain by what we said, that it was a human error."

WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash

