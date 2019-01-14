Meeting set to outline impact of foot and mouth disease in Limpopo

Several of South Africa's neighbours have stopped importing meat as a precautionary measure.

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Limpopo will be laid bare at a meeting of government and agriculture groups on Monday.

The Agriculture Department's Khaye Nkwanyana: "The sector, especially those who are importing red meat, has suffered a huge blow because many countries have decided to ban our meat and as a consequence of that the sector is severely suffering, so it has been important for the minister to meet with the top owners."