Masutha could face trouble over missed deadline for Waluś parole decision

'The Citizen' reported on Monday that the 120-day deadline ordered by the High Court in Pretoria expired earlier this month.

PRETORIA - Justice Minister Michael Masutha may soon find himself in trouble with the law after failing to meet a court-imposed deadline to make a decision on parole for Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś.

His accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, died of cancer two years ago about a year after he was released from prison.

The Citizen reported on Monday that the 120-day deadline ordered by the High Court in Pretoria expired earlier this month.

In September last year, the High Court ordered Masutha to reconsider Waluś for parole.

The minister had turned down the application a year earlier.

Waluś argued in court last year that Masutha failed to take into account that he had shown remorse on several occasions and in letters to Hani’s widow.

He argued that Masutha’s claim that he still poses a danger to society is ludicrous as there is no evidence to back it up.

A message Eyewitness News sent to the minister’s spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga was received and read, but there’s been no response.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)