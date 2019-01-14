[LISTEN] How land expropriation policy will affect urban housing

CapeTalk | Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) researcher Lwazi Mtshigo explains how land expropriation without compensation will affect urban housing.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa is in the process of amending Section 25 of the Constitution to make land expropriation without compensation more explicit.

But how will this amendment affect urban housing?

Lwazi Mtshigo, a research and advocacy officer at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) says that this does not mean that government will embark on a process of taking people’s property.

“It’s inconsiderable for government to take people’s private property or any land that is considered profitable or useful… so I don’t see any reason why people should have any fear.”

