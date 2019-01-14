[LISTEN] The cities are in total shutdown - Zimbabwean journalist

Radio 702 | Protests, which started on a very small scale, heightened by midday, forcing schools and some businesses in two cities to close.

JOHANNESBURG - A call by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) for workers to down tools amid the petrol price hike has descended into chaos in the countries tow major cities.

A journalist at News Day in Zimbabwe, Blessed Mhlanga, says petrol has increased to $3.31 a litre from around $1.46 and diesel now costs $3.11 a litre from $1.2.6.

"The cities are in total shutdown. The police have been deployed and members of the military have also been seen on the streets."

Mhlanga says government workers will also be downing tools from Tuesday to join the protests, as they are complaining about not being able to afford anything due economic pressures in the country.

