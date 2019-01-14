[LISTEN] Legend to legend: Jomo Sono pays tribute to Phil Masinga

Radio 702 | Jomo Sono has joined the many South Africans sending their heartfelt condolences to the family of former Bafana Bafana striker Phil 'Chippa' Masinga who passed away at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Jomo Cosmos Football Club's Jomo Sono has joined the many South Africans in sending their heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Bafana Bafana striker Phil 'Chippa' Masinga.

Masinga passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

Sono remembers discovering Masinga in a tournament in Steelfontein saying that even though he was a tall skinny player, he had a lot of skill.

