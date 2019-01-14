KZN mom living in fear since five-year-old daughter's disappearance

Grade 1 pupil Semenzelo Ndlovu was last seen on Thursday in Weenen after she was allegedly dropped off by her transport at the wrong school.

JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal mother has told Eyewitness News that she's been living in fear and despair since her five-year-old daughter went missing in Ladysmith last week.

Ndlovu was on her way to school on Thursday morning just like her fellow grade 1 pupils but it turned out for the worse when the driver of her transport left her at the wrong school.

Her mother, Nolwazi Ndlovu, says they suspect she left the school on foot trying to find her way home but failed.

“She went somewhere, we don’t know the place but they say they saw her walking in the streets.”

She says it's been a difficult time for the family.

“We can’t even eat, we don’t sleep...”

Ndlovu has appealed to anyone in the Weenen area with any information about her disappearance to alert the police.

The family say the police are helping them to track her down.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)