Jailed British-Iranian aid worker begins hunger strike

-
New 'gay purge' underway in Russia's Chechnya - activistsWorld
-
New teachers must produce police clearance certificate - SACELocal
-
At least 30 arrested in Westbury since start of 2019Local
-
Polish mayor dies of stab wounds after attackWorld
-
Probe underway after NC pupil (13) assaulted at school orientation campLocal
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album fundingPolitics
-
At least 30 arrested in Westbury since start of 2019Local
-
Probe underway after NC pupil (13) assaulted at school orientation campLocal
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album fundingPolitics
-
Nzimande slams striking truck drivers for blocking N3Local
-
Bonteheuwel councilor calls for permanent anti-gang unit to fight gangsLocal
-
Golden Arrow passenger shot, wounded in CTLocal
-
[OPINION] Duanne Olivier fills enforcer role left by Morkel with aplombSport
-
Klopp delighted Fabinho gives him options in central defenceSport
-
[WATCH] Remembering soccer legend Phil ‘Chippa’ MasingaSport
-
SA Women's Hockey make history with series win against top 10 nationSport
-
Proteas crush Pakistan to claim series, second spot on Test rankingsSport
-
14 all out: China cricket hopes stumped by record T20 lossSport
Popular Topics
-
Kylie Jenner exacts egg revengeLifestyle
-
SA voted 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the worldLifestyle
-
[IN PHOTOS] SA celebs take on the #2008vs2018 challengeLifestyle
-
Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine SchwarzeneggerLifestyle
-
Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festivalLifestyle
-
Maroon 5 to play Super Bowl halftime showLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West has her own BarbieLifestyle
-
Melissa McCarthy worries about TV darknessLifestyle
-
R. Kelly's attorney denies abuse allegations in documentaryLifestyle
-
Masutha could face trouble over missed deadline for Waluś parole decisionPolitics
-
BLF 'invited' to give evidence at Zondo Commission on alleged Treasury lootingLocal
-
[OPINION] The ANC must offer more than promises to win over South AfricansOpinion
-
De Lille's Good party set to name national leadership committeePolitics
-
ANC to focus on job creation, says RamaphosaPolitics
-
Some of Ramaphosa's comments were populist, say analystsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] A referendum on land reform in South Africa? Brexit suggests notOpinion
-
[OPINION] The bitter pill we don't need to swallow in 2019Opinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost himOpinion
-
[OPINION] 'Twas the season for slut-shamingOpinion
-
[OPINION] Is there new hope for Cosmo City?Opinion
-
[OPINION] 2019 will be the year of more state controlOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
WC govt drought expenditure nears R78.2mBusiness
-
India's Bharti Airtel in talks to buy Telkom Kenya - sourcesAfrica
-
Amcu to embark on secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum opsBusiness
-
Moody's predicts 'slow recovery' for SA & NigeriaBusiness
-
Salga rejects Eskom’s request for another electricity price hikeBusiness
-
Eskom teetering on brink of debt trap, Hadebe saysBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
Jailed British-Iranian aid worker begins hunger strike
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.
LONDON - A British-Iranian aid worker who has been jailed in Tehran is going on a hunger strike in protest at her treatment, her employer and her husband said.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (40) a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.
She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment, a charge denied by her family and the Foundation, a charity organisation that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and Reuters News.
“Nazanin called me this morning to confirm from Evin prison that she has started this hunger strike this morning. It is initially a three-day hunger strike,” her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said.
He said Nazanin was taking the action to press demands for access to specialist doctors to address health concerns and to be allowed such treatment as they prescribed.
A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary declined to comment.
Britain has said it will not let Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case rest and the BBC reported that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had summoned Iran’s ambassador on Monday to discuss it. Britain’s foreign office declined to comment.
Iran has said that the trial and the verdict are in the hands of the judiciary.
Monique Villa, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said it was “extremely shocking to see our colleague ... going on hunger strike to protest at her inhumane treatment.”
Britain has advised British-Iranian dual nationals against all but essential travel to Iran, tightening its existing travel advice and warning it has only limited powers to support them if detained.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth9 days ago
-
Turkey hits back at Trump threats over Kurds2 hours ago
-
Million dead fish cause environmental stink in Australia5 hours ago
-
Top Republicans oppose border 'emergency' as shutdown drags on21 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera17 days ago
-
Turkey hits back at Trump threats over Kurds3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.