ICAO selects Hermanus centre to provide space weather information
Hermanus’ revamped space weather centre will be used by the ICAO to provide weather information for all flights entering or leaving the continent.
CAPE TOWN - The tourist town of Hermanus now also boasts a centre for global weather information for the African continent.
The Overstrand town’s revamped space weather centre will be used by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to provide weather information for all flights entering or leaving the continent.
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— Hlengiwe Nhlabathi (@Hlengi) January 14, 2019
SA WINS EXTRAORDINARY VICTORY IN SPACE SCIENCE @SANSA7 has been selected by @icao to become the designated regional provider of space weather information to the entire aviation sector using African airspace. @dstgovza @mmKubayiNgubane
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👇🏿https://t.co/ob6wI2lGTo pic.twitter.com/Vl1gyk8RYS
Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says this comes shortly after the launch of the continent's most advanced nanosatellite, the ZACube-2 in December.
“South Africa continues to lead in areas that previously were not regarded as areas where developing countries could be leading. We are looking forward to many of our countries on the continent benefiting as well.”
Popular in Local
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Eskom teetering on brink of debt trap, Hadebe says
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
[LISTEN] How land expropriation policy will affect urban housing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.