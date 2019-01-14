Popular Topics
ICAO selects Hermanus centre to provide space weather information

Hermanus’ revamped space weather centre will be used by the ICAO to provide weather information for all flights entering or leaving the continent.

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) has been selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to become the designated regional provider of space weather information to the entire aviation sector using African airspace. Picture: @Hlengi/Twitter
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The tourist town of Hermanus now also boasts a centre for global weather information for the African continent.

The Overstrand town’s revamped space weather centre will be used by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to provide weather information for all flights entering or leaving the continent.

Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says this comes shortly after the launch of the continent's most advanced nanosatellite, the ZACube-2 in December.

“South Africa continues to lead in areas that previously were not regarded as areas where developing countries could be leading. We are looking forward to many of our countries on the continent benefiting as well.”

