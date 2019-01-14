Golden Arrow passenger shot, wounded in CT
Officials say the bus the passenger was travelling in got caught in a crossfire while making its way from Mowbray to Elsie's River.
CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow passenger has been shot and wounded in Valhalla Park, Cape Town.
The incident occurred shortly after 12pm on Monday afternoon.
Officials say the bus the passenger was travelling in got caught in a crossfire while making its way from Mowbray to Elsies River.
Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “At approximately 12:15 pm today, a Golden Arrow bus was caught in a crossfire in Valhalla Park whilst en route from Mowbray to Elsies River. A female passenger on the bus sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital by the bus driver.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
BLF 'invited' to give evidence at Zondo Commission on alleged Treasury looting
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Murder accused mom applies for psychiatric evaluation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.