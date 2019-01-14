Golden Arrow passenger shot, wounded in CT

Officials say the bus the passenger was travelling in got caught in a crossfire while making its way from Mowbray to Elsie's River.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow passenger has been shot and wounded in Valhalla Park, Cape Town.

The incident occurred shortly after 12pm on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the bus the passenger was travelling in got caught in a crossfire while making its way from Mowbray to Elsies River.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “At approximately 12:15 pm today, a Golden Arrow bus was caught in a crossfire in Valhalla Park whilst en route from Mowbray to Elsies River. A female passenger on the bus sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital by the bus driver.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)