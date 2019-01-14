Gauteng to see higher temperatures but no heatwave, says weather service
The Free State, North West and Northern Cape are, however, experiencing a heatwave.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a hot week as temperatures peak above highs of 30 degrees but the weather service says that this is not a heatwave.
The Free State, North West and Northern Cape are, however, experiencing a heatwave.
Forecaster Lulala Phene says: "Basically for Gauteng, there’s no heatwave for now; it has not reached a threshold that allows us to say there’s a heatwave. It’s only that the temperatures are in the warm conditions."
Mpumalanga and Limpopo are expected to see temperatures in the low to mid-30s and will also receive thundershowers.
In the Western Cape, Cape Town has been forecast to expect sunny weather with a cool high of 24 degrees Celsius. Inland, temperatures are expected to range between 29 and 34 degrees.
In the Eastern Cape, temperatures along the coast will be a little higher than in Cape Town, with both Port Elizabeth and East London to peak at 27 degrees Celsius.
KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures between 28 at the coast and 34 inland.
Popular in Local
-
Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Ramaphosa calls on citizens to put trust in ANC government
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.