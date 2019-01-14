Gauteng to see higher temperatures but no heatwave, says weather service

The Free State, North West and Northern Cape are, however, experiencing a heatwave.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a hot week as temperatures peak above highs of 30 degrees but the weather service says that this is not a heatwave.

Forecaster Lulala Phene says: "Basically for Gauteng, there’s no heatwave for now; it has not reached a threshold that allows us to say there’s a heatwave. It’s only that the temperatures are in the warm conditions."

Mpumalanga and Limpopo are expected to see temperatures in the low to mid-30s and will also receive thundershowers.

In the Western Cape, Cape Town has been forecast to expect sunny weather with a cool high of 24 degrees Celsius. Inland, temperatures are expected to range between 29 and 34 degrees.

In the Eastern Cape, temperatures along the coast will be a little higher than in Cape Town, with both Port Elizabeth and East London to peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures between 28 at the coast and 34 inland.