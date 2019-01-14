Fresh calls made for Giyani water project to resume after child drowns in trench
The six-year-old fell into a trench that was left open allegedly by Khato Civils, a company contracted to complete the water project.
JOHANNESBURG – Fresh calls have been made for the abandoned Giyani Water Project in Limpopo to resume immediately after a boy drowned at the construction site.
The six-year-old fell into a trench that was left open allegedly by Khato Civils, a company contracted to complete the water project.
The boy was reportedly playing with his friends in the neighbourhood when he fell into the water on Saturday.
The abandoned trench at the Homu village in Giyani in which 6-year-old Nsuku Mhlongo drowned has allegedly been left open for two years.
Khato Civils' engineers never finished the work, which included laying water pipes in the area.
The project was put on halt a few months ago due to non-payment from the cash-strapped Water and Sanitation Department.
The Mopani Municipality 's spokesperson Witness Tiva says: "What we want to see at the end of the day is for that project to be completed and be handed over to us so that we can start supply water to our communities.”
But Khato Civil's Mongezi Mnyani says as soon as they receive the money, work can resume.
The Water and Sanitation Department says it's working with Treasury to finalise arrangements to make more money available.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government has turned its attention to sort out issues concerning the Giyani Water Project.
Ramaphosa says the national government has intervened.
“I think of our people in Giyani who are still waiting for better water to flow through their taps; that we’ll also do. This we’ll do as we grow the economy of our country.”
The president was speaking at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend during the African National Congress (ANC) election manifesto launch.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
EFF mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.