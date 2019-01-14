Embattled Spar franchise owner believes he’s victim of smear campaign
Chris Giannakopoulos first started making headlines in October last year when he was accused of beating a female employee at a food lovers market store in Hartebeespoort.
PRETORIA – Embattled Spar franchise owner Chris Giannakopoulos believes that he is the victim of a smear campaign after the retail giant ordered he may no longer play a role in the management and control of the Spars in the Giannakopoulos group.
The group owns and operates more than two dozen Spars and also has interests in Food Lover's Market and OK Foods.
Giannakopoulos first started making headlines in October last year when he was accused of beating a female employee at a Food Lover's Market store in Hartebeespoort.
He was scheduled to appear in court a week ago, but that the matter was struck from the role.
Giannakopoulos says there has been a campaign of vilification, political activism and numerous false allegations made against him.
Since October, he has been accused of assaulting and abusing staff at a store in Hartbeespoort and also flouting labour regulations.
The Spar guild has now told Giannakopoulos in a letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, that he must cut ties with the company.
Failing to do so, will result in all Spars being removed from the Giannakopoulos group but it appears that this is being challenged.
Spar’s Mandy Hogan declined to answer questions related to the content of the letter, saying the matter is before the courts.
She did, however, say that they do not condone any criminal behaviour on the part of any person associated with the brand.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
EFF mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.