EFF: 'Phil Masinga’s life should be used to develop townships football'

Masinga passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday following a long illness.

FILE: Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga. Picture: AFP
FILE: Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the late Phil Masinga's life should be used to develop soccer in townships.

Masinga passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday following a long illness.

He’s fondly remembered for scoring the goal that sent South Africa to the 1998 World Cup, the country's first appearance at the football showpiece.

Masinga played for Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns before heading overseas to Leeds United in the UK.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “In his memory, we’ve got to think of all the talent that’s wasted in the townships, in particular, nyaope [sic].

“And perhaps, compose the type of leagues and tournaments that are able to identify young people from as young as primary school.”

