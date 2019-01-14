EFF: 'Phil Masinga’s life should be used to develop townships football'
Masinga passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday following a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the late Phil Masinga's life should be used to develop soccer in townships.
He’s fondly remembered for scoring the goal that sent South Africa to the 1998 World Cup, the country's first appearance at the football showpiece.
Masinga played for Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns before heading overseas to Leeds United in the UK.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “In his memory, we’ve got to think of all the talent that’s wasted in the townships, in particular, nyaope [sic].
“And perhaps, compose the type of leagues and tournaments that are able to identify young people from as young as primary school.”
It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing. The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/d0H0EO8idl— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 13, 2019
Devastating news about Phil Masinga,he was a great member of the changing room probably closest to Yobo and Lucas but always laughing with Kells Noel Sharpy Andy C and Mark Tinkler. Quiet guy we all loved and respected him and his ability. RIP Phil gone too soon friend . pic.twitter.com/EKqfEit3GV— Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) January 13, 2019
We love to remember you with a big smile and a white jersey on! R.I.P. Phil 🙏🙏💛💙 pic.twitter.com/yfV8rwsANp— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 13, 2019
Shocked and saddened to hear the News of Phil Masinga passing away at such a young age. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and @LucasRadebe who I know will be devastated at losing his pal #RIP #LUFC #gonetoosoon— Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) January 13, 2019
Very sad news, RIP my friend. I’ll never forget Phil and the chief arriving at #ER full of smiles and hope.....and thermals!!— Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) January 13, 2019
Thoughts with his friends and family 🙏🏻
Rest in Peace Phil. We'll never forget your goal that took South Africa to their first World Cup in 1998. A legend of South African football and loved by @LUFC and Sundowns fans around the world. #RIPPhilMasinga pic.twitter.com/622n0cE4Au— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 13, 2019
