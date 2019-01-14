EC Education Dept to probe alleged racism at Matatiele school

Eastern Cape Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says more details around the claims will follow the investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A delegation of Eastern Cape Education Department officials will visit King Edward High School in Matatiele on Monday.

This follows reports of alleged racism at the school.

It's believed the grade 1 group has a class for black learners and one for white learners.

The Sunday Times yesterday reported that King Edward High School governing body chairperson, Andrew Duminy, explained that children who battle with English are kept in a separate class until grade 3 for special assistance.

Eastern Cape Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says more details around the claims will follow the investigation.

"As the department, we have sat down and established a team that will go to the school to investigate the issues and take it from there because remember, we are operating on a blank slate, so we need to investigate then we can make a statement based on the investigation."